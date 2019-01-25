Android Q might include native support for facial recognition hardware

Following several leaks of upcoming Android Q features, a new rumour suggests Google is working on facial recognition support.
According to XDA Developers, a leaked build of Android Q it obtained contains several code strings related to a Face ID-like feature.
The build is an Android Open Source Project (AOSP) project, which means it is the absolute minimum version of Android. It features no customizations — this means no Google apps, none of the Pixel features, or anything added by third-party OEMs.
In other words, the facial recognition software Google is working on will work natively in Android without modification from OEMs. Current facial recognition implementations require heavy modification from manufacturers to function correctly.
Further, XDA says the related code strings aren’t present in Android Pie. It’s also not part of ‘Trusted Face,’ the old, insecure face unlock system that utilized the front camera to recognize your face. That feature was part of Google Play Services, not Android.
XDA was also able to uncover information regarding setting up facial recognition in Settings. Facial recognition will require a backup password, PIN or pattern just like fingerprint authentication. The user can also opt to require a password, PIN or pattern before the device decrypts its data.
Finally, XDA discovered that the facial recognition feature would allow users to verify app sign-ins and purchases with their face. However, administrators will still be able to disable facial recognition software.
Unfortunately, XDA was unable to get the feature running on its Pixel 3 XL. The feature requires the presence of some form of facial recognition hardware — without that, it crashes immediately.
Further, this doesn’t mean the Pixel 4 will have facial recognition. All this shows is that Android will natively support facial recognition hardware. However, Google does have to test the feature out on a device, which could hint at a Pixel 4 prototype.
However, Google could also use a Mate 20 Pro to test its facial recognition implementation.
Source: XDA Developers
