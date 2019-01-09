Universities, colleges to host mental health events ahead of Bell Let’s Talk Day

Hundreds of universities and colleges across the country are promoting campus mental health programs in the lead up to Bell Let’s Talk Day.
Every year, the national carrier hosts a campaign dedicated to mental health awareness and fundraising as a way to encourage Canadians to send messages and engage in conversation about mental health in order to help reduce stigma and raise money.
Before this year’s January 30th event, Some 205 schools are hosting more than 340 events, inviting students to be part of the conversation, according to a January 9th press release.
Programs will include guest speakers, conferences, information kiosks and varsity and collegiate athletic events, the release said.
“Bell Let’s Talk Day is a significant annual event for many post-secondary institutions across Canada, including Queen’s University, to advance the conversation about mental health,” said Ann Tierney, vice provost and dean of student affairs at Queen’s University, in the release. “Our students lead the way in talking about their own experiences, and how they are helping their peers. The Bell Let’s Talk campaign is also an opportunity for us to promote access to services and programs, and enhance the ongoing dialogue about mental health, helping to foster a healthier campus community for students, faculty and staff.”
Last year the campaign hit a record high with over 138 million interactions and an investment of $6.8 million CAD.
On Bell Let’s Talk Day, Bell will donate five cents to Canadian mental health providers every time a Bell customer makes a long distance call, sends a text, uses the hashtag #BellLetsTalk on Twitter, watches the Bell Let’s Talk videos on Facebook or on Instagram, or uses the special Snapchat filter.
Source: Bell
