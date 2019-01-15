News
PREVIOUS

Apple reportedly replaced 11 million batteries in 2018

An average year typically sees the company replace between one million to two million batteries

Jan 15, 2019

9:14 AM EST

0 comments

Apple replaced 11 million iPhone batteries in 2018 through its $35 CAD battery replacement program, according to Daring Fireball‘s John Gruber.

Gruber reported that Apple CEO Tim Cook shared the number during an all-hands meeting held by the company in the aftermath of its recent earnings guidance revision.

According to Gruber, Cook told executives present at the meeting that Apple typically replaces one million to two million iPhone batteries in a given year.

In the company’s recently issued revised earnings guidance, Cook cited the now complete program as one of the reasons for the recent downturn in new iPhone sales.

Gruber speculated that Apple wasn’t aware of the full extent the program would have on sales of the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR until it released the new devices this past fall and fewer existing iPhone users upgraded to a new smartphone.

Apple initiated the $35 iPhone battery program at the end of 2017 as a mea culpa for the lack of transparency over an iOS 10 feature that slowed the performance of older iPhones with degrading batteries.

Did you decide not to buy a new iPhone after replacing the battery on your existing device? Let us know in the comments section.

Source: Daring Fireball Via: MacRumors

Related Articles

News

Dec 31, 2018

9:33 AM EST

Citi Research cuts iPhone XS Max sales forecast by 48 percent

News

Jan 3, 2019

12:47 PM EST

Tim Cook isn’t afraid to travel to China after Huawei CFO arrest

Business

Jan 8, 2019

2:43 PM EST

November 2018 iPhone sales down 20% compared to 2017: Counterpoint

News

Dec 28, 2018

12:29 PM EST

Apple touts iPhone XR’s bright colours in new ‘Colour Flood’ ad

Comments