Apple reportedly replaced 11 million batteries in 2018

Apple replaced 11 million iPhone batteries in 2018 through its $35 CAD battery replacement program, according to Daring Fireball‘s John Gruber.
Gruber reported that Apple CEO Tim Cook shared the number during an all-hands meeting held by the company in the aftermath of its recent earnings guidance revision.
According to Gruber, Cook told executives present at the meeting that Apple typically replaces one million to two million iPhone batteries in a given year.
In the company’s recently issued revised earnings guidance, Cook cited the now complete program as one of the reasons for the recent downturn in new iPhone sales.
Gruber speculated that Apple wasn’t aware of the full extent the program would have on sales of the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR until it released the new devices this past fall and fewer existing iPhone users upgraded to a new smartphone.
Apple initiated the $35 iPhone battery program at the end of 2017 as a mea culpa for the lack of transparency over an iOS 10 feature that slowed the performance of older iPhones with degrading batteries.
Did you decide not to buy a new iPhone after replacing the battery on your existing device? Let us know in the comments section.
Source: Daring Fireball Via: MacRumors
Comments