There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- $30 off FiGO phone with $100 voucher purchase + FREE 2GB data and SIM card
Bell
New
- 2GB bonus data on all Share plans (QC)
- 5GB bonus data on 10GB Share plan data option (SK)
Ongoing
- 4GB bonus on 4GB or less data options, 8GB bonus on 6GB+ Share plan data options (main regions)
- $450 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone Xr, Xs or Xs Max
- $50 trade-in credit with the Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB
- $100 trade-in credit with the LG Q Stylo+ and the Alcatel 1
Chatr
New
- Removed all “in-Zone” plans: all plans are now Province-wide or Canada-wide
- Added new Nationwide Talk, Text and Data plans from 1GB to 8GB data (with option to get AutoPay giving an extra 500MB bonus data)
- $20 Unlimited Province-wide Talk plan replaces previous $20 Unlimited Local In-Zone plan
Xplore Mobile
Ongoing
- Rollover 7 Plan offers 7GB of data per month for $55/month + tab
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 5GB of Bonus Data on all Data Plans
Fido
New
- Updated data options and bonus data on all plans: now 1GB bonus on 1GB and 3GB plans and 2GB bonus on other plans (main regions)
- Updated data options and bonus data on all plans: now 3GB bonus on 3GB+ plans (QC)
Freedom Mobile
Ongoing
- $43/mo. Freedom LTE + 3GB LTE + 6.5GB 3G data promo plan
- 1GB bonus data on $50 Big Gig + Talk plan
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- 100GB bonus data on $60+ plans when activating a new line or upgrading with MyTab
- New customers who BYO phone get $5 or $10/mo. off when activating a new line on $25 to $50 plans (in-store only)
Koodo Mobile
Ongoing
- Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups
Bell MTS
Ongoing
- $30 credit with new Prepaid account activation
PC Mobile
New
- Unlimited Canada-wide minutes with $35 Prepaid plan
Petro-Canada
New
- Updated offer:“Talk-a-Lot” promo plan with 100 Canada mins for $15/mo. (was 200 mins for $20/mo.)
- $35/30 Days promo plan with 50 Canada mins and 2GB
Ongoing
- $20 in credits with the Motorola Moto E4 purchase when activating online
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- $40 limited-time plan with Unlimited Talk, Text and 5GB 3G data with AutoPay
- Bonus data on select plans
- Save $2 every 30 days or $6 every 90 days with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
New
- Updated offer: 3GB bonus data on all Share Everything plans (main regions)
- Updated offer: 2GB bonus data on all Share Everything plans (QC)
- Updated offer: 1GB bonus data on 15GB Share Everything plan (MB)
- Updated offer: 2GB bonus data on 10GB Share Everything plan (SK)
- Updated offer: 3GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (main regions) OR 2GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (MB/QC/SK) – was 4GB before
Ongoing
- $200 off for customers switching from SaskTel
- $100 off for customers switching from another carrier (MB)
SaskTel
Ongoing
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line
Telus
New
- Updated offer: 3GB bonus data on all Family plans (main regions)
- Added 4GB + 5GB bonus data option for Family plans (QC)
- Updated offer: 5GB bonus data on 10GB data option (SK)
Ongoing
- 4GB bonus on 4GB or less data options, 6GB bonus on 6GB data option and 8GB bonus on 8GB data option (main regions)
- Double data on all data options, except 14GB options which has 2GB bonus (QC)
- 4GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (all regions)
Videotron
New
- Updated offer: 2GB bonus data on all Premium and Premium+ plans and 1GB bonus on 1GB Basic plan
Virgin Mobile
New
- 1GB Bonus on plans up to 3GB and 2GB bonus on other plans (Main Regions)
- 2GB Bonus on 3GB+ plans (Quebec)
Ongoing
- Bonus data on $45, $55 and $65 Prepaid plans
