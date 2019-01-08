November 2018 iPhone sales down 20% compared to 2017: Counterpoint

A new study from Hong Kong-based research firm Counterpoint shows that November 2018’s iPhone sales were down 20 percent compared to 2017.
The study confirmed that the more affordable iPhone XR was the best-selling smartphone released by Apple in 2018, compared to the iPhone X in November 2017.
Interesting to note is that Apple sold 50 percent more iPhone X smartphones in November 2017, compared to the iPhone XR in November 2018.
Still, overall iPhone sales numbers went down in 2018 in the Asia Pacific region, as well as in Europe and the U.S.
“The decline in the US and Europe is due to the lengthening replacement cycle and decreased operator discounts this year during the launch of new iPhones,” wrote Counterpoint research analyst Shobhit Srivastava, in a January 6th, 2019 report.
“While the decline in emerging markets like the Asia Pacific (excluding China and India) is due to the higher price when compared to offerings from Chinese players.”
Counterpoint’s study showed that the iPhone XR outsold the iPhone XS and XS Max, with the 64GB iPhone XR being the best-selling device in November 2018.
“We estimate iPhone XR to further eat into the share of higher-priced iPhone XS and XS Max during December 2018,” wrote Srivastava.
Apple released the iPhone XS and XS Max in most markets in September 2018.
The iPhone XR was released in most markets in October 2018.
The iPhone X was released in November 2017.
It’s worth noting that Counterpoint’s latest study falls in line with an earnings guidance revision released by Apple CEO Tim Cook on January 2nd, 2019.
Apple used its guidance revision to inform investors that lower than anticipated iPhone sales contributed to the company decision to revise its expected earnings for Q1 2019.
Apple will release its Q1 2019 earnings on January 29th, 2019.
Source: Counterpoint
