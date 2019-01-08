Freedom customers see LTE connections in B.C. ahead of Feb launch

Some Freedom Mobile customers in Victoria, B.C. are starting to see LTE network connections on their phones, a month in advance of when the company plans to officially launch LTE service in the community.
iPhone in Canada reports that one of its readers saw the network connection as an option under the “Network Selection” section of their iPhone’s settings menu. As iPhone in Canada notes, it’s likely Freedom was conducting tests.
The reader also wrote that a friend visiting them from Vancouver said they were “able to connect for most of the day in [Langford, B.C.]”
A Twitter user from Red Deer, Alta., told MobileSyrup he also saw the network connection on his iPhone.
@shruti_shekar freedom is also showing up in Red Deer pic.twitter.com/4vigDSJzBl
— jƏƏVƏRZ bƏƏFƏATƏR (@Jeeverz) January 8, 2019
Freedom Mobile, which is wholly-owned by Shaw Communications, has over 1.4 million wireless subscribers across Canada.
It announced in December plans to expand its LTE network to Red Deer and Victoria, B.C. in February.
Freedom’s website notes that both locations will have LTE coverage and plans to give new customers an unknown “exclusive launch offer” when the network is ready.
In March, Freedom also announced LTE coverage in Brockville, Belleville, Cobourg, Pembroke, and Cornwall, all located in Ontario. In 2019 it also planned to expand to more locations in Nanaimo, British Columbia and Medicine Hat, Alta.
“These are exciting times at Freedom Mobile. We continue to grow and expand, giving Canadians more choice for more affordable LTE data. In fact, an additional 1.3 million Canadians will get access to wireless from us in 2019,” said Freedom Mobile.
Update 08/01/2019 1:43 pm: The article was updated with another customer seeing the Freedom Mobile LTE network in Red Deer.
