Dell unveils new XPS 13, Alienware Area-51m laptops

Following the announcements of new enterprise and Alienware gaming laptops, Dell is rounding out its CES 2019 news with a few more product announcements.
This includes a new Alienware gaming laptop, Dell Gaming laptops, a new Inspiron laptop and a new XPS 13 laptop.
First up, Dell announced the Alienware Area-51m featuring the all-new ‘Legend’ design, which it says it the world’s most powerful gaming laptop.
The Area-51m is an impressive beast, to say the least. It is the first and only laptop with an upgradeable 9th gen Intel i7 and i9 desktop-class processors, 64GB of RAM, 2.5Gbps ethernet, upgradeable Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics and a 17-inch narrow-bezel 144Hz display.
If that isn’t enough, you can overclock both the GPU and CPU. Dell says the Area-51m has cutting-edge thermal and cooling technology, 50 percent more performance and 32 percent less volume than its predecessor.
The Area-51m will be available starting January 29th, 2019 at $2,549 USD (about $3,390 CAD), with lower-priced configurations coming later.
For those who want a more moderate gaming experience, Dell also updated its G Series gaming laptops, the G5 15 and G7 15 and 17. The G5 and G7 are the thinnest G Series laptops to date. Plus, they incorporate 8th gen quad- and hex-core processors along with the latest Nvidia graphics for the ultimate gaming experience.
The G Series laptops will also be available starting January 29th, with prices beginning at $999 USD (about $1,329 CAD).
On the non-gaming side, Dell announced new 13-inch and 15-inch Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 devices. The new Inspiron devices sport 8th gen Intel Core processors and a new ‘Adaptive Thermal technology’ that adjusts the computer’s performance based on how you’re holding it.
For example, it may use a low-power setting to produce less heat when you’re watching a movie with the device on your lap, but it will ramp up to full power when you place it on a desk.
Further, the Inspiron 7000 features a unique ‘garage hinge’ that houses an Active Pen stylus.
The 7000 won’t be available until later this year, and Dell hasn’t announced pricing yet.
Finally, the new XPS 13 makes a long-sought correction to one of the best laptops on the market: it moves the webcam above the display. The XPS 13 webcam is the smallest HD webcam Dell has ever made, coming in at 2.25mm. Dell also souped up the new laptop with the latest Intel processors.
Additionally, a new ‘frost’ exterior colour joins the rose gold and black colour options.
The XPS has several models with varying availability. The touch model with the Ultra HD (UHD) display in black and rose gold will be available starting January 8th.
The frost UHD touch variant will be available in late January along with the Full HD (FHD) non-touch in black, rose gold and frost. Finally, the FHD touch variant in black will be available after January. Pricing will start at $899.99 USD (about $1,196 CAD).
