Sony’s 2019 Android TVs will support Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

Sony’s just announced A9G 4K OLED and Z9G 8K LCD TVs, as well as its X950G series, will support Apple’s AirPlay 2 protocol, the company today announced at its CES 2019 keynote.
In addition, the company said that those same TVs will be compatible with the tech giant’s HomeKit platform.
With AirPlay 2, iOS and macOS users can use their Apple smartphone, tablet or computer to stream video, stills and audio content to their Sony TV, as well use that same functionality to mirror their device’s screen. HomeKit, meanwhile, will allow Sony TV owners to integrate their television set into their HomeKit scenes, as well as use Siri, via their Apple device, to control various aspects of the device via voice control.
What’s interesting here is that Sony’s TV platform is based on Android TV, which is to say Android is now capable of playing content from Apple smartphones and computers.
Since the start of CES, Samsung, LG, Vizio and now Sony have all announced that they plan to support AirPlay 2. In some ways, this has been one of the most surprising developments at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show.
No word yet on when Sony plans to bring its new TVs to Canada, nor how much they will cost when they do arrive here.
Via: The Verge
Comments