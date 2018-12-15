Halifax-based company to produce new ‘Peanuts’ content for Apple

Apple has signed a deal with Halifax, Nova Scotia-based DHX Media to create new Peanuts content.
DHX, a global children’s content and brands company, will produce original programs, including new series, specials and shorts based on beloved characters like Charlie Brown, Snoopy and others.
These original programs will find a home on Apple’s upcoming streaming service.
Further, DHX will create science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) based content that will be exclusive to Apple. It will also include iconic characters like astronaut Snoopy.
The Peanuts STEM-based content is part of the Space Act Agreement, a recently signed agreement between Peanuts Worldwide and NASA. Through the agreement, both organizations hope to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.
Overall, it’s an exciting addition to Apple’s streaming line-up. Peanuts is a beloved classic that Charles M. Schulz created in 1950, and could be a large draw to Apple’s platform.
Source: The Globe and Mail
