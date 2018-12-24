Samsung rolling out Android 9 Pie for Galaxy S9/S9+ outside of Canada

Much earlier than expected, Samsung has started the official rollout of its Android 9 Pie update for the Galaxy S9 and S9+.
For the time being, it appears the company is only rolling out the over-the-air update in select regions, including Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Italy and the United Arab Emirates.
In Canada, neither Rogers nor Telus currently list an Android 9 Pie update for S9 and S9+ on their roadmap. That’s likely to change soon.
That said, if you own a Galaxy S9 or S9+ and want to manually update your device, open the ‘Settings’ app, navigate to and tap on ‘Software Update’ and then tap on ‘Download updates manually.’
In addition to upgrading its devices to Android 9 Pie, Samsung’s 9.0 update includes the company’s One UI overhaul.
In the past, Samsung has usually delivered the latest Android version to its devices at the start of the new year.
Source: SamMobile
