Tesla app will soon let users schedule service appointments on the go

A tweet from CEO and co-founder Elon Musk has confirmed that Tesla owners will soon be able to schedule service appointments through the Tesla mobile app.
Tesla phone app release next week will enable service scheduling in 2 mins with a few taps. No more need to call!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2018
An upcoming update will allow users to book a repair or tuneup in fewer than two minutes, according to Musk’s tweet.
Musk also mentioned that the update will go live sometime next week.
Musk previously tweeted that users would be able to call roadside assistance through the mobile app sometime soon.
These features might be part of the same update, but so far the full changelog has yet to be confirmed.
The Tesla app is full of useful features for individuals who own one of the company’s electric vehicles, including the option to start your car remotely, check its charging progress and more.
The app is free-to-download on both Android and iOS.
Source: Twitter
