News
PREVIOUS|

Tesla app will soon let users schedule service appointments on the go

Tesla is trying to make it easier for users to fix their cars

Dec 20, 2018

3:40 PM EST

0 comments

A tweet from CEO and co-founder Elon Musk has confirmed that Tesla owners will soon be able to schedule service appointments through the Tesla mobile app.

An upcoming update will allow users to book a repair or tuneup in fewer than two minutes, according to Musk’s tweet.

Musk also mentioned that the update will go live sometime next week.

Musk previously tweeted that users would be able to call roadside assistance through the mobile app sometime soon.

These features might be part of the same update, but so far the full changelog has yet to be confirmed.

The Tesla app is full of useful features for individuals who own one of the company’s electric vehicles, including the option to start your car remotely, check its charging progress and more.

The app is free-to-download on both Android and iOS.

Source: Twitter

Related Articles

News

Dec 12, 2018

11:38 AM EST

Tesla sues ex-employee who stole information for $167 million in damages

News

Dec 14, 2018

3:01 PM EST

Apple to shutter ‘Connect’ music social media platform

News

Dec 19, 2018

11:49 AM EST

The Boring Company officially finishes its test tunnel in L.A.

News

Dec 18, 2018

4:30 PM EST

Twitter is bringing back reverse-chronological feed option to users

Comments