Amazon Canada sale offers Nintendo Switch with $80 in free gift cards

Dec 19, 2018

11:41 AM EST

Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is on sale at Amazon Canada with two free gift cards. 

With this deal, while the console is priced at its regular $380 price tag, it comes paired with a $50 Nintendo eShop code and a $30 Amazon Canada gift card.

The deal is available until 2:59am ET on December 21st. Amazon delivers its gift card with the Switch and the eShop code is sent via email.

Whether you’re an Amazon Prime member or not, shipping for the Nintendo Switch should be free considering the price of the console.

Source: Amazon Canada

