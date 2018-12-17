Dell rolls out Boxing Day Presale deals on laptops, desktops and more

Dell has joined several companies in rolling out some Boxing Day deals before December 26th.
The company’s Boxing Day Presale deals offer some significant discounts on laptops and desktops. Check out our list below for some of the standout deals.
Laptops
- Inspiron 15 5000 – $679.99 down from $917.99
- Inspiron 15 7000 – $1,199.99 down from $1,307.99
- Dell G3 15 Gaming – $1,279.99 down from $1,448.99
- Inspiron Chromebook 11 – $249.99 down from $299.99
- Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 – $419.99 down from $538.99
- Dell G5 15 Gaming – $1,699.99 down from $1,998.99
- XPS 13 – $1,849.99 down from $1,999.99
Desktops
- Alienware Aurora – $1,849.99 down from $2,799.99
- Inspiron Small Desktop – $499.99 down from $738.99
- Inspiron Desktop – $599.99 down from $907.99
- XPS Tower – $979.99 down from $1,168.99
- XPS Tower Special Edition – $1,099.99 down from $1,349.99
- Inspiron Gaming Desktop – $799.99 down from $1,018.99
- Inspiron 22 3000 – $899.99 down from $1,068.99
Monitors
- Dell UltraSharp 24 – $349.99 down from $449.99
- Dell 27 Gaming Monitor – $499.99 down from $669.03
- Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor – $549.99 down from $699.99
- Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved – $1,599.99 down from $2,209.99
- Dell UltraSharp 27 – $629.99 down from $849.99
- Alienware 34 Curved Gaming Monitor – $949.99 down from $1,199.99
- Dell 32 – $229.99 down from $349.99
These deals are just a taste of the savings available over on Dell’s website. You can check out all the deals here.
Comments