Uber, MSLE team up to improve the game-day experience for Torontonians

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MSLE) has announced a partnership with Uber and Uber Eats.
The goal is to elevate the game-day experience for fans of all the MLSE teams. That includes the Toronto Maple Leafs, Raptors, FC and Argonauts.
The three-year partnership will make Uber the official ride-sharing app of all the MLSE sports teams. Further, it makes Uber the exclusive rideshare provider to Scotiabank Arena and BMO Field.
Additionally, because the deal spans so many different sports, partnership campaigns will run year-round.
“Partnering with Toronto’s favourite sports teams reinforces our commitment to bringing ridesharing and meal delivery to sports fans everywhere in this great city,” said Uber Canada general manager Rob Khazzam.
Further, Uber says Uber Eats deliveries spike on game nights. It also says that Torontonians particularly like to order burgers, chicken tenders and pad thai on game night.
You can download Uber from the App Store and Play Store for free. Uber Eats is also free on both iOS and Android.
Source: MSLE
