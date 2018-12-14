Public Mobile offering Freedom Mobile subscribers 3G $50/12.5GB plan with 100GB bonus

Telus flanker brand Public Mobile is targeting Freedom Mobile subscribers with a ‘Big Binge Bonus’ of its own.
Freedom Mobile subscribers who switch to Public Mobile can sign up for a $50 plan that comes with 8GB of 3G data with an additional 4.5GB of monthly bonus data, as well as a non-replenishable 100GB data bucket for 24 months.
The plan also offers unlimited Canada and U.S. talk, as well as unlimited international text and picture messaging and both voicemail and call display.
Subscribers who leave Public Mobile fewer than 24 months after activating the $50 plan will lose access to the additional bonus data.
Additionally, the plan is only available to Freedom Mobile subscribers who port their numbers to Public Mobile and activate a 30-day plan.
Since the plan is specifically targeted at Freedom Mobile subscribers, Public Mobile’s latest deal is clearly meant to serve as a counteroffer to Freedom’s Big Binge Bonus launched during the 2018 Black Friday season.
While the Big Binge Bonus was initially available in 100GB, 30GB and 15GB flavours, the carrier later introduced a 40GB bonus bucket in early December 2018.
Source: Public Mobile
