Koodo offers select customers $15/10GB bonus add-on via text promo

Telus flanker brand Koodo is back at it with targeted bonus data add-ons.
The carrier is sending text messages to select customers offering either 3GB of bonus add-on data for $10, or 10GB for $15 if you’re on one of the company’s Tab plans. Alternatively, BYOD customers can get 2GB for $5 or an extra 6GB for $10. We aren’t able to confirm if these are the only offers currently available.
The add-ons go on top of your current plan, which means if you already have 6GB for $40, you can get 16GB for $55.
RedFlagDeals user ‘Remik,’ who originally shared the deal, says that the offer appears to be only available until December 31st. Additionally, the user mentions that they migrated to Koodo from Public Mobile. Subsequent posts from other Koodo customers seems to indicate the offer isn’t only available to former Public Mobile customers.
Many users started receiving the message on the 12th of December, though others appear to be still getting the text as of December 14th.
Other customers who have not received the message have attempted to text Koodo with the keywords, ‘DATA’ or ‘ADD,’ however, it appears that they’ll receive a message back from the carrier indicating that they are not eligible for the plan. This doesn’t appear to be a province-specific offer either.
This is an add-on that is an addition to your existing plan. As a result, this means that you can take it off of your plan at any time.
It’s unclear how long Koodo will be sending out this offer, though depending on your current plan, this might be a steal.
Source: RedFlagDeals
Comments