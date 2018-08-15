News
Koodo offers customers an extra 10GB of data for $15 via text promo

Select Koodo customers are currently being offered a new promotion via text message.

MobileSyrup reader in New Brunswick forwarded us a text message they received that offered the choice of adding 3GB or 10GB of data.

While the 3GB option costs an extra $10 per month, the 10GB option costs only an extra $15 per month.

The reader states that they were originally paying $45 for 2GB of data, but that they are now paying $60 per month for 12GB. The add-on facilitation was done completely through text.

Customers on Koodo’s community forum have also reported receiving the text message offer. One forum member in fact, went from 6GB of data for $40 per month to 16GB of data for $55 per month.

We’ve reached out to Koodo for more information regarding the promotion, as well as to see if its regional or national.

Thanks for the tip Randy!

