Google is tweaking the look of Assistant’s pop up interface on Android

The new change makes Assistant's pop up easier to use with one hand

Dec 14, 2018

12:58 PM EST

Google appears to be testing an Assistant Android interface tweak that makes the voice-activated assistant’s pop up easier to use with one hand.

In the updated interface, users are able to tap the microphone, Lens and keyboard icons all with their thumb. The three icons have been condensed into a single Floating Action Button (FAB). Design wise, this brings the pop up more in line with Google’s modern design language.

The ‘Explore’ and ‘At a Glace’ buttons have been moved from the top right-hand side of the window to the bottom. They now reside where the Lens and keyboard buttons were previously.

The tweak appears to be server-side update. It hasn’t yet appeared on any of the Android phones in MobileSyrup’s office.

Source: Twitter, 9to5Google

