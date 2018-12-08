News
PREVIOUS|

Here are the Samsung Galaxy S10+, A8s, Sony Xperia XZ4 and XZ4 Compact leaks from last week

Dec 8, 2018

10:09 AM EST

0 comments

From Samsung to Sony, here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few of days.

The leaks below encompass news from December 1st to December 7th.

Samsung

Based on factory CAD renderings, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ will feature six cameras, with four rear-facing shooters and two on the front.

The rendering also indicates the phone will feature a camera cutout for the dual selfie shooters. Further, the phone is tipped to include a USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Samsung Galaxy A8s might be the first phone from the South Korean company without a headphone jack. Other Galaxy A8s rumours suggest that the handset will feature an all-screen ‘Infinity-O’ display with an 19:5:9 aspect ratio.

OnePlus

OnePlus will unveil a 6T McLaren Edition smartphone on December 11th. The leak indicates the phone will feature 10GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a ‘Warp Charge 30.’

Sony

Leaks show off the Sony Xperia XZ4 and XZ4 Compact. The Sony handset suggests the phone will sport a 6.55-inch LG display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, the device is set to feature 6GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage and a Snapdragon 855 processor.

Image Credit: Ben Geskin

Related Articles

News

Dec 7, 2018

10:50 AM EST

Huawei Mate 20 Pro update improves face unlock feature and photo quality

Reviews

Dec 7, 2018

7:04 PM EST

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Camera Review: Serving notice to everyone

News

Dec 4, 2018

11:31 AM EST

Here’s another mock render of the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+

News

Dec 6, 2018

2:57 PM EST

Samsung, AT&T and Verizon confirm 5G smartphone coming in first half of 2019

Comments