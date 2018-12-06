Freedom Mobile’s 10-day contest gives Canadians the chance to win $10,000 worth of prizes

Canadians have the chance to win a total of $10,00o with Shaw Communications’ Freedom Mobile.
In a 10-day long contest Canadians are being asked how they use their data, linking back to the company’s newly released 100GB Big Binge Bonus promotion.
Starting today and running from December 15th at 9pm PT/December 16th 12am ET, Canadians can enter the 10 Days of Giveaways contest by following either Freedom’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter account, as well as participating in the company’s daily challenges with the hashtag #FreedomBigBingeBonus. This will enter you in the contest to win one of the daily prizes.
Quebec residents cannot enter in the contest.
Winners also have the opportunity to make a donation towards the charity of their choice in the amount of money they won.
The $10,000 prize pool represents the $100 per gigabyte overage fees for 100GB worth of overage data.
Freedom Mobile launched its Big Binge Bonus on November 19th and has expanded the offer to its other plans this past week.
“Canadians deserve to connect with friends and family without worrying about expensive data overages,” said Paul McAleese president of wireless at Shaw Communications, in a statement sent to MobileSyrup. “We want to shine a spotlight on the ways people use their devices differently when they have an abundance of data. Our contest helps underscore the true value Freedom Mobile provides Canadians while giving them the opportunity to win great cash prizes and donate to charity.”
To learn more about contest rules, regulations and eligibility, click here.
And here are the daily prizes.
- Thursday, December 6, 2018: $1,000
Friday, December 7, 2018: $500
Saturday, December 8, 2018: $2,000
Monday, December 10, 2018: $500
Tuesday, December 11, 2018: $500
Wednesday, December 12, 2018: $1,000
Thursday, December 13, 2018: $500
Friday, December 14, 2018: $500
Saturday, December 15, 2018: $2,500
