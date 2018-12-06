News
PREVIOUS|

5G-compatible always-on, always-connected PCs are coming in 2019, says Qualcomm

Dec 6, 2018

4:02 PM EST

0 comments

5G-enabled always-on, always-connected PCs will arrive in 2019, Qualcomm announced on the third and final day of its Snapdragon Tech Summit in Maui, Hawaii.

The company didn’t provide much in the way of details, other than the fact that it will share more information over the course of the next year.

The Snapdragon 8cx, the new PC chipset the company announced earlier today, doesn’t feature a 5G-capable modem. Instead, it ships with the company’s X24 modem, which is a Category 20 LTE modem capable of maximum download speeds of 2Gbps.

If Qualcomm follows the same playbook it’s using with its new Snapdragon 855 mobile chipset, it will offer PC OEMs the option to add an additional X50 5G-capable modem into their devices.

It’s likely, however, the company has to do to some additional engineering work to create mmWave and Sub-6GHz antenna modules that work within the frame of laptop and notebook computers.

Related Articles

News

Dec 5, 2018

4:00 PM EST

Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 855 chipset is a computational photography powerhouse

News

Dec 6, 2018

4:02 PM EST

Qualcomm’s new 8cx chipset may finally make always-connected PCs worth buying

News

Dec 4, 2018

5:10 PM EST

Qualcomm’s ultrasonic 3D Sonic Sensor in-display fingerprint tech is coming next year

News

Dec 6, 2018

11:56 AM EST

OnePlus’ on-stage mistake causes confusion, says next device will be ‘among the first...

Comments