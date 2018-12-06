5G-enabled always-on, always-connected PCs will arrive in 2019, Qualcomm announced on the third and final day of its Snapdragon Tech Summit in Maui, Hawaii.
The company didn’t provide much in the way of details, other than the fact that it will share more information over the course of the next year.
The Snapdragon 8cx, the new PC chipset the company announced earlier today, doesn’t feature a 5G-capable modem. Instead, it ships with the company’s X24 modem, which is a Category 20 LTE modem capable of maximum download speeds of 2Gbps.
If Qualcomm follows the same playbook it’s using with its new Snapdragon 855 mobile chipset, it will offer PC OEMs the option to add an additional X50 5G-capable modem into their devices.
It’s likely, however, the company has to do to some additional engineering work to create mmWave and Sub-6GHz antenna modules that work within the frame of laptop and notebook computers.
