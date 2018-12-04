Microsoft pokes fun at Apple’s iPad Pro in new Surface Go ad

Microsoft is once again poking fun at Apple’s iPad Pro in a new commercial.
The ad, which is an amusing musical adaptation of ‘Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,’ points out the iPad Pro’s limitations when it comes to the tablet-laptop hybrid device acting as a comprehensive Mac or Windows 10 device replacement.
“Grandma, don’t run out and buy an iPad. It was fine when I was six, but now I’m 10. My dreams are big so I need a real computer,” sings the 10-year-old girl in the cheeky commercial.
Though Apple’s iPad Pro has steadily improved since its release in 2015, particularly with the latest version making the jump to USB-C, completely replacing a traditional laptop with Apple’s tablet, even the Pro version, remains a difficult task.
Depending on what you want to accomplish with the device, most people will need to significantly alter their workflow for it to fit into iOS 12’s limitations as an operating system.
The brief ad specifically focuses on the Surface Go, Microsoft’s lowest-end, education-focused laptop-tablet hybrid. The most recently released Surface is the Surface Pro 6, a device that’s strikingly similar to the Surface Pro 5 in terms of build, but that features Intel’s 8th-generation processor technology.
