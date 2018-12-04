News
Facebook introduces ‘Collections’ feature to help organize and share content

The social media giant is looking to make it easier to save content within its app

Dec 4, 2018

7:00 AM EST

Facebook is now introducing the ability for users to share a collection of content with the service.

Facebook’s ‘Collections’ lets users organize posts, ads, video or marketplace listings into topics and themes that they can share directly with their friends and family. This is kind of like making a board on Pinterest.

This feature comes just in time for the holiday season to help users make holiday wishlists that they can easily share with family and friends.

For example, if a user sees an ad for Overwatchthey can save it to their holiday wish list collection and then share to anyone on their friend list. Those invited can also add items to the Collection.

Comments