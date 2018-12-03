News
PREVIOUS

Resident Evil 2 crossover is coming to PUBG Mobile

Dec 3, 2018

5:38 PM EST

PUBG Mobile

In an interesting turn of events, it looks like a Resident Evil 2 crossover is coming to PUBG Mobile.

This branding deal follows PUBG Mobile’s recent ‘Misson Impossible: Fallout Event.’ The news was revealed by Resident Evil’s official Japanese Twitter account through a found footage-style trailer featuring zombies and abandoned buildings, which makes sense given the setting of the iconic Capcom franchise.

The translated tweet reads “PUBG MOBILE x Resident Evil RE: 2 Collaboration is decided!” Followed by, “What kind of innovative play can be produced by combining the world’s most popular mobile game and survival horror’s monument, two super IPs?”

Other than the fact that the joint project exists, little is known about the collaboration so far. Further, it’s unclear if ‘PUBG MOBILE x Resident Evil RE: 2’ will even make its way to North America.

Even in the face of Fortnite’s rampant popularity, particularly on mobile devices, PUBG Mobile has been downloaded over 100 million times as of mid-August, according to the game’s developers, Tencent and PUBG Corporation (PUBG Corp.)

Regarding recent updates to the game, the tropical island map ‘Sanhok’ was recently added to the title.

Via: EuroGamer

