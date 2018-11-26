HTC says it still plans to release new smartphones into 2019

HTC has dismissed speculation it will exit the smartphone market, according to Taiwan’s DigiTimes.
The company said it will continue to release new smartphones throughout the end of 2018 and into 2019. The company’s current roadmap includes a new U12 model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage slated for release before the end of the year. Additionally, HTC plans to release “multiple” new consumer and enterprise-focused models in the first half of 2019. The company hopes to capitalize on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain and 5G to turn its fortunes around.
The company is already trying to capitalize on blockchain with its Exodus phone.
While HTC was once among the leading Android manufacturers, in recent years the company’s fortunes have changed dramatically.
In 2017, following multiple fiscal quarters of negative results, HTC sold part of its smartphone division — including 2,000 employees, many of whom worked on the development of the Pixel and Pixel 2 — to Google.
Source: DigiTimes
