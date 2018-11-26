News
EB Games Canada Cyber Monday 2018 video game deals

Get a free $50 Nintendo eShop voucher with the purchase of a Nintendo Switch

Nov 26, 2018

12:03 PM EST

EB Games Canada

EB Games Canada has revealed its 2018 Cyber Monday deals, which offer savings on a Nintendo Switch bundle and a handful of used games.

Below is a highlight of some of the most notable deals:

Deals are valid November 26th only on EB Games Canada’s website, with the exception of the ‘Buy more, save more’ offer, which is available in-store only.

The retailer’s full list of Cyber Monday deals can be found here.

EB Games Canada’s Black Friday deals also end today; a breakdown of those offers is available here.

