EB Games Canada Cyber Monday 2018 video game deals

EB Games Canada has revealed its 2018 Cyber Monday deals, which offer savings on a Nintendo Switch bundle and a handful of used games.
Below is a highlight of some of the most notable deals:
- Biogenik Fortnite Battlepack Plus PlayStation 4 controller bundle — $49.99 (regular $69.99)
- Biogenik Nintendo Switch accessory bundle — $25 (regular $50)
- Biogenik Xbox One controller holiday bundle — $25 (regular $50)
- Buy more, save more on Playd used games — Buy two Playd games, get 15 percent off; buy three Playd games, get 25 percent off; buy four Playd games, get 35 percent off
- Nintendo 3DS XL (refurbished) — $149.99 (regular $169.99)
- Nintendo Switch with free $50 Nintendo eShop digital voucher — $379.99
- Nintendo Switch Deluxe Travel Case — $24.99 (regular $39.99)
- Select Playd used games — up to 60 percent, depending on the title
Deals are valid November 26th only on EB Games Canada’s website, with the exception of the ‘Buy more, save more’ offer, which is available in-store only.
The retailer’s full list of Cyber Monday deals can be found here.
EB Games Canada’s Black Friday deals also end today; a breakdown of those offers is available here.
