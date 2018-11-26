Amazon Canada Cyber Monday technology deals

Cyber Monday is happening all week but the official day is today. If you’re interested in scoring some discounts on various tech, Amazon Canada is having a sale on several items that include TVs, smart home products and gaming. Check them all out below:
Smartphones
- Essential Phone for $275.69 [Save $100]
- Sony Xperia XA1-Unlocked Smartphone-32GB-Black for $279.99 [Save $99.98]
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ for $999.00 [Save $99.98]
Smart home
- ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat for $188 [Save $31]
- ecobee Room Sensor 2 Pack with Stands for $88 [Save $16]
- ecobee4 Alexa-Enabled Thermostat with Sensor for $279 [Save $50]
- Ring Floodlight Camera Motion-Activated HD Security Cam for $329
- Echo Dot (2nd Generation) – Smart speaker with Alexa for $24.99 [Save $30]
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $179 [Save $70]
- Echo Dot (2nd Generation) – with Amazon Smart Plug for $32.49 [Save $62.49]
- Fire TV Stick 4K with All-New Alexa Voice Remote for $49.99 [Save $20]
- Toshiba 43-in 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR
- Toshiba 43LF621C19 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition for $399.99 [Save $150]
- Alexa Voice Remote with Power and Volume Controls for $39.99
- Echo (2nd Generation) for $89.99 [Save $40]
- Echo Spot for $119 [Save $50]
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) for $34.99 [Save $35]
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) bundle with Amazon Smart Plug for $42.49 [Save $62.49]
- Echo Show (2nd Gen) for $234.39 [Save $65]
- Echo Plus (2nd gen) for $149.99 [Save $50]
- Echo Sub Bundle with 2 Echo Plus (2nd Gen) Devices for $569.97
- Hue White & Colour Ambiance A19 4 Pack Starter Kit for $179.97 [Save $70.02]
- TP-Link Smart Dimmer Switch for $49.99 [Save $28]
- TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh WiFi System for $219.99 [Save $130]
- Schlage BE469NXCAM619 Camelot Touchscreen Deadbolt for $182.99 [Save $ 33.12]
- Hue Ambiance A19 Starter Kit 4 Pack for $139.99 [Save $35]
- Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for $64.99 [Save $65]
Smartwatches
- Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch for $259.95 [Save $100]
- Fitbit special edition Versa smartwatch for $269.95 [Save $30]
- Fitbit Alta HR Monitor for $119.95 [Save $80.40]
- Fitbit Charge 3 for $159.95 [Save $40]
- Fitbit Surge Fitness Superwatch for $204.67
- Garmin Vivoactive GPS Smartwatch for $342.82
- Garmin Approach S10 for $173.01 [Save $25.08]
- Garmin vívosport Smartwatch for $199.99 [Save $20]
- Garmin Approach S20 Golf Watch for $169.99 [Save $100]
- Garmin Vίvofit Jr. Activity Tracker for $69.99 [Save $30]
Computers, Tablets, eReaders
- Asus X540UA-AB31-CA Laptop Computer for $489 [Save $90]
- MSI GE73VR 7RF-216CA Raider 17.3″ 3ms 120hz VR Gaming Laptop $2,259.23 [Save $343.01]
- Razer Blade Pro 17: Gaming Laptop for $2,393.99 [Save $2,010.44]
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus GX501 15.6” Ultra-portable Gaming Laptop for $2,857.87 [Save $641.13]
- Fire 7 Tablet, 7″ Display, 8 GB for $79.99
- Fire 7 Tablet, 7″ Display, 16 GB for $79.99
- All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet | 8″ HD Display, 16 GB for $69.99 [Save $30]
- All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet | 8″ HD Display, 32 GB for $99 .99 [Save $30]
- Fire HD 10 Tablet | 10.1″ 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB for $149.99 [Save $50]
- Fire HD 10 Tablet | 10.1″ 1080p Full HD Display, 64 GB for $189.99 [Save $50]
- Kindle Paperwhite E-reader (Previous Generation-7th) for $99.99 [Save $40.00]
- Kindle Paperwhite E-reader (Previous Generation-7th) – 6″ with 3G for $149.99 [Save $60]
- Kindle Oasis E-reader – 7″ High-Resolution Display (300 ppi) for $329.99 [Save $60]
- Kindle Oasis E-reader – 7″ 32 GB, Wi-Fi + Free Cellular Connectivity for $409.99 [Save $80]
Gaming, VR
- Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console – Xbox One X Edition for $499.99 [Save $100]
- PlayStation 4 – 1TB Slim – Spider-Man Bundle for $499.96
- Xbox Wireless Controller for $49.96 [Save $25.03]
- Xbox One S 1TB Console for $364.98
- Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality System for $449 [Save $80]
- Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset – 32GB for $229 [Save $40]
Storage
- SanDisk 2TB Ultra 3D NAND SATA III SSD – 2.5″ Solid State Drive for $389.99 [Save $169.06]
- SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC UHS-I Card with Adapter for $29.99 [Save $33.43]
- SanDisk Ultra 64GB microSDXC UHS-I Card with Adapter for $15.99 [Save $15.72]
- SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSDXC UHS-I Card with Adapter for $42.99 [Save $20.25]
- SanDisk SDSQUAR-256G-GN6MA Ultra 256GB microSDXC UHS-I Card for $58.99 [Save $30.30]
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive – SDCZ430-128G-G46 for $29.99 [Save $17.50]
- Sandisk SDSQUAR-400G-GN6MA Ultra 400GB Micro SDXC UHS-I Card with Adapter for $109.99 [Save $63.32]
- SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive (SDIX30C-128G-GN6NE) Newest Version $64.99 [Save $17.16]
- SanDisk SDDDC2 for $38.99 [Save $13.18]
- SanDisk Extreme 32GB 90 Mb/s SDHC UHS-I Card for $15.99 [Save $8.84]
- WD WDBKVX0010PSL-WESN 1TB My Passport SSD Portable Storage – USB 3.1 for $237.23 [Save $121.69]
- SanDisk SSD Plus 1TB Solid State Drive for $168.03 [Save $75.20]
TV
- LG OLED65C8PUA 65″ 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV for $2,999.99 [Save $1,000]
- Samsung UN65NU8000FXZC 65″ 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV for $1,498 [Save $400]
- Sony XBR55X900F/A 55 inches LED Television for $1,298 [Save $301.99]
- Fire TV Stick 4K with All-New Alexa Voice Remote for $49.99 [Save $20]
- Toshiba 43-in 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR for 449.99 [Save $100]
- Toshiba 43LF621C19 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR [Save $150]
- Alexa Voice Remote with Power and Volume Controls for $39.99
Audio
- Sonos One for $219.99 [Save $29.01]
- Two Room Set with all-new Sonos One for $438 [Save $65.77]
- Three Room Set with all-new Sonos One for $657 [Save $96.76]
- Four Room Set with all-new Sonos One for 876.00 [Save $127.75]
- Sonos SUB Wireless Subwoofer for $749 [Save $150.00]
- Sonos Beam for $439.99 [Save $59.01]
- Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones for $399 [Save $50]
- Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II for $229 [Save $40]
- Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker for $219 [Save $30]
- Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones for $219 [Save $30]
- Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC Bluetooth Active Noise Cancellation Headphone for $169.95 [Save $60]
- Sennheiser HD 4.40 BT Bluetooth Wireless Headphone for $109.95 [Save $20]
- Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case for $159.99 [Save $60]
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones for $139 [Save $40]
Source: Amazon Canada
Comments