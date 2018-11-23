Get an extra charger for free when you buy a OnePlus 6T on Black Friday

OnePlus has some great deals going on for its Black Friday, including several bundle options for users looking to pick up a new 6T.
There are three ‘Power Bundles’ that get you a free charger along with your phone.
The first, the ‘High Power’ bundle, includes a OnePlus 6T in Mirror Black with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also has two OnePlus Fast Charge power adapters and two OnePlus Fast Charge Type-C cables.
The High Power bundle costs $719 CAD.
The ‘Double Power’ bundle is next on the list for $769. It also comes with two Fast Charge adapters and Type C cables but offers buyers a choice between the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage Mirror Black and Midnight Black models.
Finally, the ‘Power on the Road’ bundle gets you the 6T in Midnight black with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, along with one regular Fast Charge adapter and Type-C cable plus one Fast Charge car charger. This bundle costs $839.
If you already have a OnePlus 6T — or another OnePlus phone — and aren’t looking for a new device, there are several deals on accessories as well. Chargers are 50 percent off. Cases, screen protectors and other accessories are 20 percent off.
Overall, if you’re looking for some excellent new OnePlus gear, this is the time to buy.
You can see all the OnePlus Black Friday deals here.
