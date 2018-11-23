CarPlay and Android Auto now available for 2014 and newer Mazda vehicles in Canada

Mazda has finally added CarPlay and Android Auto to its vehicles that are from 2014 and newer and that also feature Mazda Connect infotainment systems.
To upgrade an existing car, it costs $199 USD (roughly, $263 CAD), plus the price of labour. The upgrade adds in 2.1-amp USB ports to charge your iPhone or Android device faster while still transferring data to the vehicle for CarPlay or Android Auto.
This is a reasonable price since third-party units often cost much more, and they don’t integrate with the car’s hardware controls to trigger features like Google Assistant.
Mazda estimates that this upgrade will take about two hours to complete, and prices could change depending on where you are in the country as well.
Source: Mazda
