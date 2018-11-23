Sponsored
Why Switzerland makes the best VPNs — and how to save big on one

Nov 23, 2018

12:00 PM EST

If you’re still accessing the Internet without a VPN, you need to have your head examined. There’s a never-ending parade of threats and limitations out there and you shouldn’t put up with that – even for a second. You deserve to have a safe, uninhibited browsing experience through a strong VPN like ProtonVPN.

This game-changing, critically acclaimed VPN (CNET, PCMag, Lifehacker) goes beyond the competition and ensures that your browsing information stays private. It uses an ultra-secure AES-256 encryption to mask your online movements and uses Perfect Forward Secrecy and Secure Core Servers to ensure that your encrypted traffic can’t be stolen or decrypted later. It also has DNS leak protection, a kill switch, and built-in Tor support.

And even if this wasn’t enough, ProtonVPN is also based in Switzerland, which has some of the toughest privacy laws out there. It stores critical infrastructure in former military bases and underground structures, so hackers don’t even stand a chance.

A basic subscription to ProtonVPN normally costs $63.11 CAD, but you can get it for just $31.54 CAD. Plus, you can use the code BFSAVE40 to save an additional 40% off.

 

ProtonVPN Basic Subscriptions – $23.99

See Deal

