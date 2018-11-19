LG G7 One the company’s first smartphone to receive Android 9 Pie update: report

The LG G7 One is the manufacturer’s first device to get Android 9.0 Pie, according to a Canadian XDA forum user.
The G7 One is part of the Google’s Android One program, which means the smartphone is guaranteed to get regular security updates and run a near-stock Android user interface.
G7 One users will also receive the November security patch within the 812MB 9.0 Android Pie update.
According to the XDA forum member, the update also includes improvements to the smartphone’s camera, though specifics have not been detailed.
It’s odd that LG released the V40 in the U.S. with Android 8.1 Oreo and not 9 Pie. Additionally, it’s unclear when the LG G7 ThinQ will receive the 9.0 Pie update.
LG, similar to Samsung, is typically slow to release its Android updates. That said, it’s a good sign that the G7 One is getting the update.
We’ve reached out to LG for more information regarding the update and to see which carriers are currently receiving 9.0 Pie.
Source: XDA member forum, XDA Developer
Comments