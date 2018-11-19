News
PREVIOUS|

LG G7 One the company’s first smartphone to receive Android 9 Pie update: report

Nov 19, 2018

10:57 AM EST

0 comments

The LG G7 One is the manufacturer’s first device to get Android 9.0 Pie, according to a Canadian XDA forum user.

The G7 One is part of the Google’s Android One program, which means the smartphone is guaranteed to get regular security updates and run a near-stock Android user interface.

G7 One users will also receive the November security patch within the 812MB 9.0 Android Pie update.

According to the XDA forum member, the update also includes improvements to the smartphone’s camera, though specifics have not been detailed.

It’s odd that LG released the V40 in the U.S. with Android 8.1 Oreo and not 9 Pie. Additionally, it’s unclear when the LG G7 ThinQ will receive the 9.0 Pie update.

LG, similar to Samsung, is typically slow to release its Android updates. That said, it’s a good sign that the G7 One is getting the update.

We’ve reached out to LG for more information regarding the update and to see which carriers are currently receiving 9.0 Pie.

Source: XDA member forum, XDA Developer

Related Articles

Reviews

Nov 9, 2018

8:00 AM EST

LG G7 One Review: All killer, no filler

News

Oct 19, 2018

10:08 AM EST

LG G7 One now available in Canada

News

Oct 16, 2018

9:38 AM EST

Samsung likely to start beta testing Android 9 Pie soon

News

Nov 13, 2018

5:44 PM EST

Google Contacts app adds dark mode

Comments