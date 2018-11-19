Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week

There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- 2GB data plan for $30 (originally $35)
- $50 off FiGO phone + $25 bonus airtime with $100 voucher purchase
Bell
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus data on all data options (main regions)
- 2GB bonus on 4GB+ data options (QC)
- 5GB bonus data on 10GB data option (SK)
- 1GB bonus data on 15GB data option (MB)
- $50 Trade-in Credit with new smartphone purchase on 2-year term (main regions)
Chatr
Ongoing
- Up to 4GB bonus on select plans
Cityfone
Ongoing
- $18 Talk & Text plan with 60 minutes + 60 messages now comes with Canada-wide calling instead of local calling
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 3GB data offer on all data plus plans
Fido
New
- Updated Offer: 1GB bonus data on 1GB plan + 3GB bonus data on all other Pulse plans – was 2GB bonus (main regions)
- Updated Offer: 3GB bonus data on 4GB Pulse plan and 4GB bonus data on 5GB Pulse plan – was 2GB and 3GB bonus (QC)
Freedom Mobile
New
- 1GB bonus data on $50 Big Gig + Talk plan and 2.5GB bonus data on $40 Home plan
- 100GB Big Gig Promo offer for Black Friday
Ongoing
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- Various monthly service credit offers on all plans for customers who activate a new line and BYO phone (in-store only)
Koodo Mobile
New
- Updated Offer: $50 to $75 plans now come with 1GB more data (main regions)
Ongoing
- 1GB bonus data on 1GB plan + 2GB bonus data on all other plans (main regions)
- 2GB bonus data on $49 and $56 plans (QC)
- Bonus data with $45+ prepaid plans
- Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups
Bell MTS
Ongoing
- $30 credit with new Prepaid account activation
PC Mobile
New
- Updated prepaid plans: all plans now include Canada-wide calling, new $10 plan released, increased some plans prices and added more minutes and/or data inclusions
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “Talk-a-Lot” promo plan with 200 Canada mins for $20/mo.
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- $40 limited-time plan with Unlimited Talk, Text and 4.5GB 3G data
- Bonus data on select plans
- Save $2 every 30 days or $6 every 90 days with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
New
- Updated offer: now 4GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan – was 2GB (all regions)
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus data offer on all Share Everything plans (main regions and QC)
- 1GB bonus data offer on 15GB Share Everything plan (MB)
- 2GB bonus data offer on 10GB Share Everything plan (SK)
- $200 off for customers switching from SaskTel
- $100 off for customers switching from another carrier (MB)
SaskTel
Ongoing
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line
Telus
New
- Updated offer: now 4GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan – was 1GB/2GB (all regions)
- Updated data options/offers in SK: replaced 2.5GB and 6GB options with 2GB and 5GB options, 10GB plan now comes with 5GB bonus data instead of 2GB
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus data with plans up to 10GB data (main regions)
- 1GB bonus data on 4GB and 6GB plans + 2GB bonus data on other plans (QC)
- 1GB Bonus with the 15GB plan (MB)
Videotron
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus data on all Premium and Premium+ plans
Virgin Mobile
Ongoing
- 1GB bonus data on 1GB plan + 2GB bonus data on all other plans (main regions)
- 2GB bonus data on 4GB plan or 3GB bonus data on 5GB plan (QC)
- Bonus data on $45, $55 and $65 Prepaid plans
