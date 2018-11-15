Rogers reportedly still offering $80/10GB, $500 credit for win-back customers

Rogers’ win-back department is at it again.
This past weekend the carrier reportedly contacted its previous customers offering them $80 CAD for 10GB with $500 worth of in-store credit, depending on the device you purchase.
If $80 for 10GB is a little too much for you, Rogers seems to also be offering $72 for 5GB with a $300 credit.
It’s important to note that this deal is only for customers who have left Rogers. According to our previous win-back deal report, Rogers has a list of names and numbers — and if you’re not on the list, you’re not eligible.
Most of the Redflagdeals users seem to be getting offers for Apple’s iPhone smartphones. Some RFD users also claim that Rogers associates are telling them that the iPhone XS lineup is not available with the offer, while others are stating the opposite.
The pricing for the phones also seems to vary. Here are the most common prices:
$80/10GB with $500
- 64GB iPhone 8 — $0
- 256GB iPhone 8 — $99
- 128GB iPhone XR — $0 (though some report that they were not offered the $500 credit with the iPhone XR)
- 64GB iPhone X — $349
- 256GB iPhone X — $549
You will not receive the credit with the following ones.
- 64GB iPhone XS — $659
- 64GB iPhone XS Max — $749
One user reports getting the offer with some of Google’s handsets as well.
- Google Pixel 2 XL — $99
- Google Pixel 3 — $329
- Google Pixel 3 XL — $479
Last month, users received the offer with the Huawei P20 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S9. Those who received this offer were told $0 upfront for these devices.
The former report also suggests that the Google Pixel 2 XL was $0 down, however, it seems no one has received that offer since early October.
The previous report also indicates that the number to call 1-855-207-8310. Afterwards, you can ask about the win-back deals and see if your account is eligible.
Source: Redflagdeals Via: iPhoneinCanada
