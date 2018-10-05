Rogers still offering $80/10GB, $500 credit, $0 flagship win-back deal

Toronto-based national carrier Rogers is reportedly still offering an $80/10GB win-back deal for customers who left for a different service provider, according to RedFlagDeals user ‘rebel_rfd.’
The deal was originally posted by user ‘cryingx’ on June 22nd, 2018, who said that they left Rogers “over a year ago” and began receiving calls regarding a win-back promotion that offered unlimited Canada-wide talk and text, 10GB of data, as well as a number of flagship devices for $0 upfront and a $500 credit added to subscribers’ first or second bills.
Included in the list of available devices are the iPhone 8, Google Pixel 2 XL, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Huawei P20 Pro.
Cryingx said that the phone number to call is 1-855-207-8310, but that they believe “you can only get deals if your number is on their list.”
It’s worth noting that rebel_rfd didn’t provide any additional information regarding how they knew that the deal is still available.
Source: RedFlagDeals
Comments