EB Games Canada to run 25th anniversary sales and contests this weekend

EB Games is celebrating 25 years in Canada with special anniversary events at select locations across the country.
From Friday, November 9th to Sunday, November 11th, Canadians can take advantage of exclusive deals and giveaways at the following stores:
- 267 Yonge Street (Toronto, Ontario)
- 4700 Kingsway # 1159 (Burnaby, BC)
- 677 Rue Sainte Catherine (Montreal, Quebec)
It’s worth noting that EB Games hasn’t yet revealed specific deals, so this article will be updated once more information becomes available.
What is confirmed, though, is that each location will have Monster Energy Drink samples and cake and various product giveaways. As well, on Saturday specifically, the Toronto location will have Xbox One demos, the Montreal store will feature PlayStation VR games to try and the Burnaby branch will offer Nintendo Switch demos.
Additional giveaways will be held on EB Games’ Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels, with specific entry instructions to be revealed over the weekend. Some of the prizes include a $500 EB Games gift card and an ‘EB25’ branded hat.
It’s worth noting that EB Games held a 25th anniversary sale in early October across Canada, although these new events are more location-specific.
