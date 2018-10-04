EB Games Canada announces massive 25th anniversary sale

In 1993, Pennsylvania-based games retailer Electronics Boutique expanded into Canada with the launch of three stores in Toronto. The company was acquired by GameStop in 2005 and subsequently rebranded as EB Games.
Now, to celebrate 25 years in Canada, EB Games has announced a ’25th Birthday Bash’ that will run from October 5th to 14th.
Below is a highlight of some of the most notable deals:
- Call of Duty: WWII (PS4 and Xbox One) — $39.99 CAD (regular $79.99)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) — $37.49 (regular $49.99)
- Detroit: Become Human (PS4) — $54.99 (regular $79.99)
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (PS4) — $64.99 (regular $79.99)
- For Honor (PS4 and Xbox One) — $24.99 (regular $39.99)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition (PS4 and Xbox One) — $29.99 (regular $59.99)
- L.A. Noire (PS4 and Xbox One) — $19.99 (regular $29.99)
- Lego The Incredibles (Xbox One and Nintendo Switch) — $44.99 (regular $69.99)
- Madden NFL 19 (PS4 and Xbox One)– $49.99 (regular $79.99)
- Overwatch — Game of the Year Edition (PS4 and Xbox One) — $39.99 (regular $79.99)
- PlayStation VR Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Moss Bundle — $299.99 (regular $379.99)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole (PS4 and Xbox One) — $24.99 (regular $39.99)
The full list of Birthday Bash deals can be found here.
Comments