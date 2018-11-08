News
Cineplex offering over $40 in coupons with purchase of $50 gift card

A holiday gift option for movie lovers

Nov 8, 2018

12:41 PM EST

Cineplex app on Android

Cineplex is currently selling a ‘Holiday Gift Bundle’ that offers $40 in bonus coupons to anyone who purchases a gift card valued at $50 or more.

The five included coupons are as follows:

  • Free general admission
  • Free regular popcorn
  • Free ticket upgrade (from a general admission to 3D, UltraAVX, Imax, Prime or VIP)
  • Four admissions to Family Favourites screenings
  • $6.99 Wednesday general admission

Gift cards can be purchased online or at a Cineplex theatre box office. Through the Cineplex website, customers have the option of ordering a physical gift card and coupon bundle, which will be delivered by mail. Alternatively, customers can purchase an e-gift card and e-coupon bundle, which Cineplex will send to their emails.

Physical and e-gift cards are both offered in several different holiday-themed designs, including one with gingerbread men and another with a Christmas sweater. The coupons, meanwhile, can be redeemed from January 7th to March 7th, 2019. 

It’s worth noting that Cineplex typically offers similar gift card promotions every few months or so, but this particular deal runs until December 31st, making it a good holiday gift option.

Source: Cineplex

