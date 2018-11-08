Samsung partners with VSCO on exclusive app for Galaxy devices

Alongside a folding display device, Samsung announced a new partnership with creative photography platform VSCO at its Developers Conference.
VSCO, a popular smartphone app for editing and sharing photography content, will have an exclusive VSCO for Samsung app on the South Korean-based company’s app store.
Further, the app will launch with access to the ‘Day to Night’ collection of presets, which include the following:
- Dawn (SM1): Transforms morning light into soft hues with clean contrast
- Midday (SM2): Plays up primary colours for a bright, saturated look with hints of warmth
- Evening (SM3): Brings rich texture to golden hour and orange sunsets
- Nighttime (SM4): Creates dramatic nighttime shots that emphasizes colour and retains detail
“Samsung’s mobile devices have always been known for their incredible cameras, and at VSCO we’re passionate about giving everybody the freedom to express themselves, so this partnership is a natural fit,” said Bryan Mason, COO at VSCO.
“‘VSCO for Samsung’ gives Samsung users not only the best mobile photo editing tools and presets, but also access to a rapidly-growing, global community that will inspire them and help them grow creatively.”
While its great to see the partnership, Samsung users can already download the VSCO app from the Google Play Store. Granted, the Samsung exclusive app does provide some extra bonuses for users.
Source: ZDNet
Comments