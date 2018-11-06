Samsung to detail foldable smartphone interface this week

Samsung will unveil the first details related to its upcoming foldable display smartphone at its annual developer conference in San Francisco, California, according to Reuters.
The move marks a change of strategy for Samsung, which typically doesn’t share details about an upcoming device until it’s ready to launch.
“Unlike our flagship products, the foldable phone is a completely new concept in terms of design and user experience, which requires a different approach,” said an unnamed Samsung employee to the wire service. “Before we take it to market, we want to share with developers what we’ve done so far and see what they think of it.”
During the company’s latest earnings call, Samsung vice president of mobile communication, Kyeong-tae Lee, said the company planned to showcase the upcoming device’s user interface. Reuters reports Samsung hopes to solicit feedback from developers before it launches its foldable smartphone likely sometime in early 2019.
Samsung may share “detailed images” of the upcoming device, but it’s unlikely the phone will be physically present at the conference.
After years of consistent rumours, Samsung began officially teasing the existence of its first foldable display smartphone this past weekend when it updated the profile picture of its Facebook Samsung Mobile account page.
The company’s South Korean rival, LG, is expected to unveil its take on a foldable smartphone at CES 2019.
