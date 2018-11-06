News
Yongnuo’s mirrorless camera runs Android and uses Canon lenses

Android Nougat

Camera maker Yongnuo has announced a new mirrorless camera that supports Canon’s line of lenses and, interestingly enough, Android Nougat.

In terms of actual shooting-related specs, the YN450 sports a 16-megapixel Four Thirds sensor that can shoot in RAW and in 4K video at 30 fps. An 8-megapixel selfie cam, meanwhile, is located by the display on the back.

But it’s the other specifications that make the camera decidedly more phone-like, starting with the Android OS. According to Yongnuo, the YN450 features Wi-Fi and “full Netcom 4G / 3G network data” thanks to an eight-core Qualcomm processor. Further, the camera sports 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage and a 4,000mAh battery, and an 8-megapixel selfie cam by the display on back.

It’s important to note that Yongnuo hasn’t yet revealed pricing, a release date or country availability, so it’s currently unclear if the camera is coming to Canada. The “YN450″ moniker is actually a placeholder, as Yongnuo is looking for customers to come up with a better name on Facebook.

Source: Yongnuo

