2018 is nearing an end and that means two things. First, massive discounts on the latest tech with Boxing Day and Cyber Monday. Second, a plethora of award ceremonies are en route and Google seems to be the first out of the gate.
We’ve already seen Google announce the Play Award winners at I/O 2018, followed by the Material Design Awards last week. The Google Play Best of Awards voting begins November 12th with Google pre-selected 20 candidates for the “Fan Favourite App” and “Fan Favourite Game” of 2018.
The games included in the awards have popular titles such as Candy Crush Friends Saga, Pokémon Go, PUBG Mobile, and Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery. Below is the complete list for you to ponder:
- Garena Free Fire
- Toon Blast
- Brawl Stars
- PUBG MOBILE
- The Sims Mobile
- The Walking Dead: Our World
- Asphalt 9: Legends – 2018’s New Arcade Racing Game
- Kick the Buddy
- Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery
- Candy Crush Friends Saga
- New YAHTZEE With Buddies Dice Game
- Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire
- Wordscapes
- Clash Royale
- Pixel Art: Color by Number
- Jurassic Park Alive
- Pokémon Go
- Words With Friends 2 – Word Game
- Homescapes
- Battlelands Royale
On the app front, there’s popular one night stand — or dating app — Tinder, Sandbox and SkipTheDishes.
- TikTok
- iHeartRadio – Free Music, Radio & Podcasts
- PictureThis – Plant Identification
- Joom
- The Athletic
- SkipTheDishes – Food Delivery
- Canva: Graphic design & poster, invitation maker
- DU Recorder – Screen Recorder, Video Editor, Live
- Learn Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Spanish & French
- Castbox: Free Podcast Player, Radio & Audio Books
- What The Forecast?!!
- Sweatcoin Pays You To Get Fit
- Wayfair – Shop All Things Home
- Tinder
- Sandbox – Color by Number Coloring Pages
- Hinge – Dating & Relationships
- Wish – Shopping Made Fun
- BuzzVideo – Viral Videos, Funny GIFs &TV shows
- Home Workout – No Equipment
Google notes that the winners in each category will be announced on December 3rd, 2018.
Source: Google
