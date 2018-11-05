Samsung starts teasing foldable display smartphone

News
It sure looks like we'll see the Galaxy F sooner rather than later

Nov 5, 2018

8:58 AM EST

After what seems the better part of a half-a-decade of unofficial rumours, Samsung has started to tease its long in development foldable display smartphone.

On Sunday, the company took to Facebook to share a not-so-subtle teaser that it’s preparing to release a foldable smartphone. Samsung Mobile updated their Facebook profile picture to feature a folding rendition of the Samsung logo.

The company could reportedly unveil the new device, allegedly set to be called the Galaxy F, before the end of the year. Whenever Samsung officially launches its newest smartphone, we’ll likely see a flurry of leaks in the weeks and months to come.

Source: Samsung

