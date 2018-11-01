A look at Spigen’s best Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL cases

When Google unveiled its newest smartphones, the Pixel 3 and pixel 3XL, popular case manufacturer quickly announced its lineup of protection for the devices.

While the pure-Android devices come with a glass back that is scratch resistant, it’s always good to be prepared of drops and use a case. Below is a roundup of Spigen’s best Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL cases.

Crystal Clear

Ultra Hybrid S

Looking to keep the original design of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL without sacrificing protection? The Ultra Hybrid S and Liquid Crystal is perfect to spotlight Google’s flagships with transparent protection. The clear case combines a hybrid structure for drop protection and a built-in kickstand for added functionality.

[Pixel 3 | Pixel 3 XL]

Liquid Crystal

Another option to show off the Pixel 3 is the simple and clear Liquid Crystal. Show off the new Sand and Mint colors of the Pixel 3 with Spigen’s crystal clear case. The flexible TPU supports easy access to the Active Edge squeeze features without adding extra bulk.

[Pixel 3 | Pixel 3 XL]

Urban Style



Neo Hybrid

Pick the Neo Hybrid for a versatile case merging stylish modern look with bumper protection. The new camera cut-out highlights the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL amazing camera and keeps it recessed with an extended lip. Check out the Burgundy colour above or go for the classic Gunmetal.

[Pixel 3 | Pixel 3 XL]

24/7 Protection



Tough Armor

The Tough Armor offers unyielding protection from Spigen, while remaining slim and pocket-friendly. Available in Black and Pink, keep the Pixel 3 covered for every demanding experience.

[Pixel 3 | Pixel 3 XL]



Rugged Armor

Fan favourite Rugged Armor returns for the Pixel 3 & 3 XL with a stylish design matching the two-tone look. The textured matte

[Pixel 3 | Pixel 3 XL]

