OnePlus 6 owners can now try OnePlus’ new ‘Nightscape’ camera mode

OnePlus 6 owners in Canada can now check out the new camera features OnePlus announced alongside the 6T.
The camera features, which the company promised would come to the OnePlus 6 in a software update, include the new Nightscape mode OnePlus demoed on Monday.
Nightscape improves the OnePlus 6 and 6T’s ability to capture images in low lighting conditions. Much like Google’s upcoming Night Sight feature, Nightscape uses a combination of long exposure photography and shot bracketing to deliver nighttime images with less noise and improved shadow detail and clarity.
The other major new camera functionality is called “Studio Lighting.” Not to be confused with Apple’s feature of the same name, Studio Lighting on the OnePlus 6 and 6T enhances the lighting of a shot when you take a portrait or selfie, giving the subject a more glowing appearance.
Besides the new camera features, the beta update also includes the enhancements OnePlus made to its gesture navigation.
OnePlus has also updated the “About phone” section of the OP6’s settings menu. With the new interface, it’s easier to see important facets of one’s OnePlus 6 smartphone, including the version of OxygenOS running on the device.
Lastly, the update also includes November’s Android security patch.
The update is available to download via OnePlus’ downloads page.
Source: OnePlus Via: 9to5Google
Comments