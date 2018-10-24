Google may bring multi-room audio support to older Chromecasts

News
Oct 24, 2018

9:16 PM EDT

Chromecast Ultra

It appears that Google may bring multi-room audio support to second-gen Chromecasts and Chromecast Ultra devices.

The newest Chromecast has this feature, which allows users to easily synchronize audio between Chromecast Audio, Cast-enabled speakers and Google Home devices.

Some users were upset that Chromecast didn’t support the feature. While Google assuaged those users with the new Chromecast, older Chromecast users didn’t have a solution.

According to a support email Google sent to a user (and shared via Reddit), multi-room audio is coming. Second-gen Chromecasts and Chromecast Ultras should get it by the “end of the year.”

Despite the great news, you should take it with a grain of salt. Support emails aren’t always the most reliable when it comes to future updates.

The first comment on the Reddit post is from a user who also spoke with support and was told the feature would only come to the third-gen Chromecast.

Source: Reddit Via: 9to5 Google

