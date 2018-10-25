Xioami announces the Mi Mix 3 with sliding selfie cameras

Chinese phone brand Xioami has announced its newest smartphone, the Mi Mix 3.
The phone sports a front-facing camera that features a sliding mechanism. However, the handset is different from the Vivo NEX or Oppo Find X as it doesn’t use motors and instead sports a slider similar to old sliding phones.
Xiaomi says its handset features a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, and sports a small bottom bezel.
The Mi Mix 3 includes a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. The Mi Mix 3 also has dual 12-megapixel wide-angle and telephoto cameras on the rear, alongside a 24-megapixel selfie shooter and a 2-megapixel sensor beside it.
Additionally, the Mi Mix 3 also features a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, with up to 10GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a Snapdragon 845 processor.
There will also be a 5G version incoming for early next year in Europe.
The phone starts at 3,299 yuan ($621 CAD) and goes up to 4,999 yuan ($941). The handset is available in markets in Asia and Europe, and will likely not be making its way to Canada.
Source: The Verge
