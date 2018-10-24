Rockstar Games announces Red Dead Redemption 2 mobile app

Rockstar Games has announced that Red Dead Redemption 2 will launch alongside a companion Android and iOS app this Friday, October 26th.
With ‘The Red Dead Redemption 2 Companion App,’ users will be able to receive real-time information to their mobile device while playing the massive open-world western game on either PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.
Specifically, Rockstar says the app will provide users with the following features:
- The ability to view the in-game map, set waypoints or mark areas of interest by tapping the screen
- A display of player character Arthur Morgan’s core info and stats in real-time on the mobile device, removing the in-game HUD entirely
- Access to Arthur’s in-game Journal
- Stat tracking through Rockstar’s Social Club multiplayer and communications service
- The full digital game manual
- An optional ‘Red Dead Redemption 2 Complete Official Guide‘ book from Piggyback
Rockstar says more features will be included in the app, although this is what the company has revealed so far. Presumably, the app’s Social Club feature will gain additional functionality for Red Dead Online, Red Dead Redemption 2‘s online multiplayer portion, which launches in public beta in November.
Source: Rockstar Games
