Uber, Tweed, MADD Canada launch ‘Don’t Drive High’ campaign

U.S.-based ride-sharing platform Uber, Canadian cannabis corporation Tweed and Mothers Against Drunk Driving Canada (MADD) have partnered to launch a new ‘Don’t drive high’ campaign.
According to an October 10th, 2018 media release, the group has launched a new website ‘DontDriveHigh.ca,’ to provide Canadians with a “long list of things that are far better to do instead of driving high.”
The group is also offering 40,000 $5 Uber discounts through the website. It’s important to note that the discount applies to all markets where Uber operates, excluding Quebec.
“As legalization takes effect, this strategic partnership gives us an opportunity to reach millions of Canadians and generate awareness around the impacts of using cannabis and driving,” said Adam Blinick, director of public policy and communications for Uber Canada, in the same October 10th media release.
“We encourage cannabis users across the country to make responsible choices and consider alternative transportation options like public transit or ridesharing to prevent the risks and dangers of impaired driving.”
U.S.-based ride-sharing platform — and Uber competitor — Lyft announced yesterday that users could save $10.17 on all rides when Canada’s recreational cannabis legalization laws come into force on October 17th, 2018.
Comments