Final Fantasy VII, IX, X and XII are coming to the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has revealed that a whopping nine Final Fantasy games are coming to the Nintendo Switch.
A whole host of legendary FINAL FANTASY titles are being released on #NintendoSwitch over the coming months and into 2019! pic.twitter.com/vVlf4sl34E
— Nintendo of Canada (@NintendoCanada) September 13, 2018
Each of the Final Fantasy games will receive visual improvements, with many of them being direct ports of remastered versions that have previously come to PlayStation platforms.
The nine Final Fantasy games coming to the Nintendo Switch are as follows:
- Final Fantasy VII (2019)
- Final Fantasy IX (2019)
- Final Fantasy X HD Remaster (2019)
- Final Fantasy X-2 HD Remaster (2019)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (2019)
- Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition (available tonight)
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles (2019)
- Final Fantasy Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Everybody (2019)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima (November 2018)
It’s worth noting that Crystal Chronicles, which first launched on the GameCube in 2004, is the only one of these games to have ever appeared on a Nintendo system. The rest of these titles have otherwise released on PlayStation systems or mobile devices.
As well, while all the other titles are set to come out in the next several months, Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition will actually available on the Nintendo Switch eShop tonight. Released on Android and iOS in February, Pocket Edition is a mobile-friendly recreation of the original Final Fantasy XV experience from 2016.
Comments