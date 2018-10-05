News
PREVIOUS|

Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle is now available for pre-order online at Best Buy

Oct 5, 2018

5:34 PM EDT

0 comments

Switch Super Smash Bros Ultimate bundle

Nintendo’s Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle is now available to pre-order online at BestBuy.ca. 

The console costs $449.99 CAD and comes with the full game download and grey version of the console with Super Smash Bros character decals on the Switch dock.

Best Buy will ship the console on November 2nd when Nintendo officially releases the bundle.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will not install, however, until December 7th when the game is officially released.

Best Buy indicates that there are no rainchecks and that the bundle is only available ‘while supplies last.’ The retailer also states that there are limited quantities.

Related Articles

News

Oct 5, 2018

7:14 PM EDT

Square Enix ‘heavily interested’ in bringing Kingdom Hearts III to the Nintendo Switc...

News

Aug 30, 2018

10:35 AM EDT

Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle may have leaked

News

Oct 5, 2018

5:28 PM EDT

Nintendo files patent for case that turns your smartphone into a Game Boy

News

Oct 4, 2018

8:06 PM EDT

PlayStation Network name changes may be coming soon: report

Comments