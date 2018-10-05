Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle is now available for pre-order online at Best Buy

Nintendo’s Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle is now available to pre-order online at BestBuy.ca.
The console costs $449.99 CAD and comes with the full game download and grey version of the console with Super Smash Bros character decals on the Switch dock.
The new Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Bundle is now available for pre-order online only at https://t.co/DVPW2EgOIf. https://t.co/IOa3uUBs1m
Limited quantities, while supplies last, no rainchecks.
— BBY Canada Gamers (@BBYC_Gamers) October 5, 2018
Best Buy will ship the console on November 2nd when Nintendo officially releases the bundle.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will not install, however, until December 7th when the game is officially released.
Best Buy indicates that there are no rainchecks and that the bundle is only available ‘while supplies last.’ The retailer also states that there are limited quantities.
